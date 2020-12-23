3 deaths, 359 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday along with 359 new COVID-19 cases. The deaths bring the state total count of deaths to 196 residents and one nonresident.

A total of 44,828 COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. Of the new cases reported Wednesday, four were nonresidents with two located in Juneau, one in Unalaska and one in an unknown location.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 154

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 16

Kodiak Island Borough: 20

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 42

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 12

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 66

North Slope Borough: 8

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

City and Borough of Juneau: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 4

Sitka City and Borough: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 18

At least 961 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. An additional 94 people are currently hospitalized and another five are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard for hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 455 inpatient beds and 36 ICU beds available in the state.

A total of 1,222,027 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since the pandemic began, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

