Advertisement

Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work

The Alaska State Capitol
The Alaska State Capitol(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:52 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A special legislative committee has voted to sue the governor, alleging that dozens of his appointees cannot work because they weren’t confirmed by the Legislature.

The Alaska Legislature would typically hold a joint session to consider the governor’s appointees, but COVID-19 changed that. Lawmakers adjourned from Juneau without confirming dozens of the governor’s appointees to boards and commissions and for acting Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney.

The deadline to confirm appointees was extended to Dec. 15, but a confirmation vote by the Legislature was never held.

The Department of Law stated its position in an email last week that it’s a long-standing principle that appointees can keep working unless the Legislature affirmatively votes to reject their appointment.

Former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson reiterated that legal opinion to the governor in a letter sent on April 2. He said appointees could not be considered rejected “through mere legislative inaction.”

A legislative committee that acts on behalf of the Legislature does not agree with that opinion. Legislative Council voted on Tuesday 11-1 to sue the governor.

Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens, the chair of Legislative Council, has been authorized to file the lawsuit. He said a concern is that unconfirmed appointees could make decisions until the start of the legislative session which could later be invalidated in court.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the next few days.

The next Alaska Legislature convenes on Jan. 19, and a new Legislative Council could be chosen that continues with the legal action or chooses to stop it.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

ETWYC Dave Leval
End the Year with Cheer: COVID-19 can’t stop Toys for Tots from spreading holiday cheer
Nights of Lights
Nights of Lights: Decorated in red and green
State-run corporation will consider making bids on oil leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine