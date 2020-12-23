Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A special legislative committee has voted to sue the governor, alleging that dozens of his appointees cannot work because they weren’t confirmed by the Legislature.

The Alaska Legislature would typically hold a joint session to consider the governor’s appointees, but COVID-19 changed that. Lawmakers adjourned from Juneau without confirming dozens of the governor’s appointees to boards and commissions and for acting Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney.

The deadline to confirm appointees was extended to Dec. 15, but a confirmation vote by the Legislature was never held.

The Department of Law stated its position in an email last week that it’s a long-standing principle that appointees can keep working unless the Legislature affirmatively votes to reject their appointment.

Former Attorney General Kevin Clarkson reiterated that legal opinion to the governor in a letter sent on April 2. He said appointees could not be considered rejected “through mere legislative inaction.”

A legislative committee that acts on behalf of the Legislature does not agree with that opinion. Legislative Council voted on Tuesday 11-1 to sue the governor.

Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens, the chair of Legislative Council, has been authorized to file the lawsuit. He said a concern is that unconfirmed appointees could make decisions until the start of the legislative session which could later be invalidated in court.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the next few days.

The next Alaska Legislature convenes on Jan. 19, and a new Legislative Council could be chosen that continues with the legal action or chooses to stop it.

