Boys & Girls Club of Alaska announced as 2021 Dale Tran’s New Year’s Day Giving recipient

(KTUU)
By Elinor Baty
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday, Kaladi Brothers announced that the Boys & Girls Club of Alaska was the recipient of the 2021 Dale Tran’s New Year’s day giving recipient.

The annual fundraising event partnered with First National Bank of Alaska and TOTE Maritime. All three organizations donated $5,000 each, which will also go to the Boys & Girls Club of Alaska.

On New Year’s Day, Kaladi usually donates all their drink proceeds to the organization of their choice, but this year the event will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. So from Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, 50% of all online coffee sales donated to the Boys & Girls Club.

Kaladi Brothers is also hosting a donation page on its website, where donations can be made directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Alaska. Those who donate will be mailed a free drink card.

Kaladi Brothers says it chose this organization as the recipient because the pandemic has been particularly challenging for youth. Attending school virtually, limited contact with friends and potential lack of structure in their day have all created challenging times for kids this year.

