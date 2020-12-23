Advertisement

Caught on video: Man smashes windows of US senator’s office in North Dakota

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:57 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (CNN) - A man with what looks like an ax was caught on surveillance video smashing the windows of a U.S. senator’s office.

Police in Fargo, N.D., said they have identified the man, seen taking a number of swings at the office windows of Democratic Sen. John Hoeven. Then he casually walks back down the stairs.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

The incident was reported Monday morning. The state attorney’s office in Cass County is now determining charges.

