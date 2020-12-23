Advertisement

December’s full cold moon rises between Christmas and New Year’s

It’s also called the moon before Yule
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:27 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The last full moon of 2020 slips in between two year-end holidays.

The cold moon rises four days after Christmas, hitting its peak at 10:28 p.m. ET Tuesday, NASA says.

“December’s full moon is most commonly known as the cold moon - a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Mohicans called it the long night moon because it rose during the longest nights of the year around the winter solstice.

Ancient European pagans called the December full moon the moon before Yule.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

A man wielded what looked like an ax to smash the windows of a U.S. senator's office in North...
Video: Man with ax smashes windows of senator's office in N.D. (no sound)
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine
Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’