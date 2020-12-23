Eagle River man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for taking explicit photos of a minor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Content Warning: This article contains information that might be difficult for some readers.

Keon Aspaas, 33, of Eagle River, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release for sexual exploitation of a child and attempting to produce child pornography.

The case stems from an incident in March 2019, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska Bryan Schroder’s office.

“Aspaas entered an Eagle River residence where he knew that minors were having a sleepover,” the attorney’s office said in a release. “While in the residence, he took explicit photos of a sleeping 16-year-old victim with his cell phone. The victim awoke and Aspaas fled the residence.”

Family members of the 16-year-old contacted law enforcement, which arrested Aspaas within the day. The U.S. attorney’s office said he has been in custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in February.

With his sentencing, Aspaas will be required to register as a sex offender, complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution, the release stated.

“Such a sentence would afford adequate deterrence to criminal conduct and protect the public from further crimes of Mr. Aspaas,” U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason said in a prepared statement on the sentencing.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

