End the Year with Cheer: COVID-19 can’t stop Toys for Tots from spreading holiday cheer

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s plenty to buy for the kids this Christmas at the Midtown Fred Meyer.

I do my part to help those less fortunate through Toys for Tots. It’s something I’ve been more involved with since I worked in Detroit about ten years ago.

I remember how parents cried and got super emotional during a toy distribution as they realized their children would be able to celebrate Christmas. It’s my small part, nothing compared to the Marines who have helped spread holiday cheer since they created Toys for Tots in 1947.

“It’s a little rewarding knowing the Marines Corps, Toys for Tots program can preserve the magic of Christmas, as well as the magic of Santa,” said Retired Col. Ted Silvester, Vice-President of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation. “We don’t distribute the toys directly to children. We give them to the parents so they can tell them again, Santa delivered the toys, came down the chimney the night before.”

The Alaska Toys for Tots program helped nearly 30,000 children last Christmas. More kids are expected to need help this year because of the pandemic.

I typically buy something for a child in each stage of development, but this year I decided to help as many kids as I could. Afterall, it doesn’t cost a lot to buy a gift. When you see that child’s face when he or she gets their present, it truly is priceless.

