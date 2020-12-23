Advertisement

Glenn Highway closed at Eklutna exit due to car crash, hazardous road conditions

(WILX)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have closed the Glenn Highway outbound lanes at the Eklutna exit after a vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Police say drivers should redirect by going through the Thunderbird Falls exit. In a community message, APD said poor weather has caused hazardous, icy road conditions both on the Glenn Highway and throughout Anchorage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

Eagle River man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for taking explicit photos of a minor
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
ETWYC Dave Leval
End the Year with Cheer: COVID-19 can’t stop Toys for Tots from spreading holiday cheer
Nights of Lights
Nights of Lights: Decorated in red and green