Glenn Highway closed at Eklutna exit due to car crash, hazardous road conditions
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have closed the Glenn Highway outbound lanes at the Eklutna exit after a vehicle accident Wednesday morning.
Police say drivers should redirect by going through the Thunderbird Falls exit. In a community message, APD said poor weather has caused hazardous, icy road conditions both on the Glenn Highway and throughout Anchorage.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.