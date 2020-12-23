Glenn Highway closed at Eklutna exit due to car crash, hazardous road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have closed the Glenn Highway outbound lanes at the Eklutna exit after a vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Police say drivers should redirect by going through the Thunderbird Falls exit. In a community message, APD said poor weather has caused hazardous, icy road conditions both on the Glenn Highway and throughout Anchorage.

