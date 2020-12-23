Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fourth inmate within the Alaska Department of Corrections has died from COVID-19 complications.

On Dec. 2, the 60-year-old Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate, who had underlying health conditions, was transported to Mat-Su Regional Hospital, according to a DOC press release. The individual died Tuesday.

The department is not releasing the person’s name to protect private health information. The inmate was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, among other offenses, and has been in custody since 2015.

