High winds blow through Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The High Wind Warning remains in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday but the winds are starting to weaken and likely peaked during the morning hours. The highest wind gust that’s been reported is 124 mph on the Whittier access road near the tunnel at about 2:35 p.m. One personal station in Bear Valley recorded a gust of 112 mph Tuesday about 8:40 a.m. Other notable high winds were 106 mph also in Bear Valley. 73 mph gusts in Arctic Valley and 66 mph on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

The storm report from Bear Valley said that neighbors were reporting broken windows, logs were blown off wood piles and there was some damage to a garage roof.

The Blizzard Warning through Turnagain Pass has been extended until midnight. Plan on slippery roads and reduced visibility. The winds have continued through Prince William Sound during the afternoon with gusts to 72 miles per hour around Middleton Island at 2:10 p.m.

Anchorage will see some scattered rain showers through the evening which will turn to snow and rain overnight. Snow showers expected Wednesday morning. The warm temperatures and those rain showers could create slick surfaces so be cautious of walking or driving.

