New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A health care worker in Juneau who had a serious reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 16, was in distress the following day, according to health officials at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

The woman, a health care worker at Bartlett who has not been identified, is believed to be the first person in the country to have a documented case of an anaphylactic reaction from the vaccine that resulted in a hospitalization.

Charlee Gribbon is the infection preventionist at Bartlett. She was with the woman when she experienced a reaction about 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine that included shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate.

“She felt like she had just finished running a marathon and had sprinted to the end, so she was red from the chest up,” said Gribbon.

The symptoms lasted between three to five minutes, according to Gribbon, and were subsiding when the woman felt them again.

Doctors kept her overnight in the hospital, where despite feeling fine in the morning, she experienced a continued reaction later in the day.

“Return of that shortness of breath and fast heart rate and flushing at noon that next day is what made us keep her for two nights,” said Gribbon.

Gribbon said the woman went back to work after being discharged and seems to have recovered completely. Her case is being reviewed by medical experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to try and determine what caused the reaction.

Gribbon said one thing researchers are finding with the handful of people who’ve had serious reactions to the vaccine is that they haven’t reported one of the most severe anaphylactic symptoms: their throats start to close up. She said that was also the case for the Juneau woman, who could still talk and respond appropriately despite her distress.

“We listened to her lungs, we didn’t hear wheezing, which is that typical narrowing of the airways and air is working hard to get through the airway,” said Gribbon. “So we didn’t hear that and she didn’t report that. "

Gribbon said the woman had been eager to get the vaccine and was still encouraging others to do so, despite the fact that her reaction means she herself will not be receiving a second dose. Gribbon said of the nearly 500 people who’ve received the vaccine at the hospital, hers was the only serious negative reaction and it was easily treatable.

“I think we’ve got a really good level of support that anybody taking the vaccine is going to be safe,” she said.

