Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Decorated in red and green

By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just a few more days before Christmas, there’s still time to take a tour of all the amazing Christmas light displays around town.

12840 Chapel Circle in South Anchorage is lit up with bright red and green lights that switch colors, giving off a dancing effect to viewers.

It’s not too late for your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime drive during your Christmas lights tour.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual rendition of TubaChristmas
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
EasyPark spreading cheer this holiday
EasyPark is spreading a little holiday cheer this season
Check out this classic house that decked the halls
Nights of Lights: A classic and colorful Christmas display