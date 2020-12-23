Nights of Lights: Decorated in red and green

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With just a few more days before Christmas, there’s still time to take a tour of all the amazing Christmas light displays around town.

12840 Chapel Circle in South Anchorage is lit up with bright red and green lights that switch colors, giving off a dancing effect to viewers.

It’s not too late for your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime drive during your Christmas lights tour.

