Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million

14,000 corporate workers will get some extra holiday jingle
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.(Source: Papa John's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:49 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Papa John’s front-line workers can look for a little extra jingle in their stockings at the end of a pandemic year.

The pizza chain is dishing out $2.5 million in bonuses to 14,000 employees in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, a press release says.

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.

During its third quarter, Papa John’s reported a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” company President & CEO Rob Lynch said.

“In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

In addition, the company said it donated over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need.

It also said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

