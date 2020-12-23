Snow departs, with icy roads to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A quick burst of snow fell through the overnight hours, leading to 2 to 4 inches of snow across Southcentral. While the snow has come to an end, flurries are still possible through the first half of the day. However, the big focus will be difficult travel conditions and the potential for roof avalanches. With temperatures hovering near freezing and road temperatures near 30, icy conditions will stay with us through the day Wednesday.

Conditions should improve to fair through the day, as plows and vehicles take to the road. Be vigilant and cautious, making sure you give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.

Although temperatures stay warm, we’ll still be several degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds have died down, but breezy southerly winds will remain in the forecast. We dry out into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with only a chance for flurries sticking around.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.