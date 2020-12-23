Storm increases avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass, Hatcher Pass

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The combination of heavy snowfall, rain and high winds over the past 24 hours has increased the avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass to “high” according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

The announcement says large natural avalanches are likely, and human-triggered ones are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avoid being on or beneath steep slopes.

The CNFAIC announcement says that because of the heavy snow at the higher elevations and rain near 1700 feet, “we expect to see a mix of dry and wet avalanches, and they could make it down to lower elevation runout zones.”

The Hatcher Pass Avalance Forecast is also for “considerable” danger for the mid and upper elevations. The statement says “human triggered avalanches are likely today, natural avalanches are possible! Remote triggering will be possible.”

The avalanche danger is expected to remain elevated through Wednesday.

