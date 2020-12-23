Advertisement

Storm increases avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass, Hatcher Pass

Avalanche danger is high in Turnagain Pass
Avalanche danger is high in Turnagain Pass(ktuu)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The combination of heavy snowfall, rain and high winds over the past 24 hours has increased the avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass to “high” according to the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center.

The announcement says large natural avalanches are likely, and human-triggered ones are very likely. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avoid being on or beneath steep slopes.

The CNFAIC announcement says that because of the heavy snow at the higher elevations and rain near 1700 feet, “we expect to see a mix of dry and wet avalanches, and they could make it down to lower elevation runout zones.”

The Hatcher Pass Avalance Forecast is also for “considerable” danger for the mid and upper elevations. The statement says “human triggered avalanches are likely today, natural avalanches are possible! Remote triggering will be possible.”

The avalanche danger is expected to remain elevated through Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Boys & Girls Club of Alaska announced as 2021 Dale Tran’s New Year’s Day Giving recipient
Historic home decked out for 1915 Christmas celebration.
Taking a step back to Christmas 1915 at the Oscar Anderson House Museum
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual rendition of TubaChristmas