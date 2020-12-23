Advertisement

Taking a step back to Christmas 1915 at the Oscar Anderson House Museum

Historic home decked out for 1915 Christmas celebration.
Historic home decked out for 1915 Christmas celebration.(Alaska's News Source)
By Jennifer Summers
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A little slice of history and nostalgia can be found at the Oscar Anderson House in downtown Anchorage.

Built in 1915 the little yellow bungalow near Elderberry Park is now a museum, giving visitors a glimpse of what Christmas was like in the early days of the city.

The Oscar Anderson family celebrated Christmas according to their Swedish roots, said the museum manager, Rachel Baker.

“They actually celebrate from December all the way to January,” said Baker. “It’s about a month-long and they just have a lot of feasts and parties.”

There are several straw decorations as well as bright-red wooden candle holders. Red is a common theme in the ornaments as well as the ribbons used to tie up the gifts wrapped in butcher paper under the tree.

“Oscar was a butcher and so butcher paper would be a very easily accessible thing to wrap gifts in,” says Baker. “Other families might use newspaper or even fabric.”

The house was restored with period wallpaper, furniture, and antiques like a Victrola record player and player piano according to a municipal brochure on the landmark house.

And there are plenty of original family items, like photos, a butcher block from Oscar’s butcher shop, and the china, according to the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation, Inc.

According to the brochure, Oscar Anderson was the 18 person to arrive in Ship Creek’s Tent City in early 1915.

The house is now closed for tours but expected to reopen in May 2021 according to Alaskapreservation.org.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Avalanche danger is high in Turnagain Pass
Storm increases avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass, Hatcher Pass
Boys & Girls Club of Alaska announced as 2021 Dale Tran’s New Year’s Day Giving recipient
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual rendition of TubaChristmas