2 deaths, 279 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Christmas Eve

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported two additional deaths and 279 new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.

The two deaths bring the state’s total of people who have died with the virus to 199. That number includes one nonresident. The deaths were reported as an Anchorage man in his 70s and a Sterling man in his 80s.

With the new cases reported, there has been a total of 45,104 cases in the state since the pandemic first began. Nine of the cases reported Thursday were in nonresidents: three in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks North Star Borough, three in Aleutians West census area and one in an unknown region.

Resident cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 109

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23

Kodiak Island Borough: 13

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 6

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 31

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 51

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 8

City and Borough of Juneau: 12

Aleutians West Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Skagway Municipality: 1

Bethel Census Area: 6

All regions of Alaska, except for one, are considered in high alert status for widespread transmission. On average, the daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000 is 54.66. The average percentage of daily positive tests from the last week is 5%. There have been 1,227,735 tests conducted, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

With the holidays here, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends spending the holidays with those who live in the same household to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC has provided some guidelines on holiday celebrations, including the size of gatherings, postponing travel and hosting friends and family members who may be visiting.

Cases in the state appear to be on a downward trend, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard onset date tracker. Anchorage health officials have asked residents to follow CDC guidelines, as the municipality is still in a modified “hunker down” order through the end of December.

There have been at least 983 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 90 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Three more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Fourteen of those patients are on ventilators.

The state’s adult intensive care unit bed capacity is in the green, meaning at least 75% of the beds are not in use, with 34 ICU beds available statewide.

As of Wednesday, nearly 9,000 Alaskans had been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from DHSS.

