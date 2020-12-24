Alaska VA receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Veterans Affairs Healthcare System received its first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning. Public Affairs Officer Samuel Hudson said they learned they had been approved for 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday. Hudson said the doses will be given to VA employees around the state who work directly with veteran clients.

Getting the vaccine isn’t mandatory for VA employees, and Hudson said as recently as a month ago, there were many who said they weren’t interested.

“And the initial reaction was like, no, because, why? There was no information on it,” said Hudson. “And now that we have all this information everybody’s like, yup, let me have it. So we’re ready.”

As for the veterans themselves, Hudson said they’ll have to wait. Only people who are enrolled in the VA health care system are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the VA. Hudson said that number is currently around 30,000. He urged people to be patient saying he was confident more vaccine would arrive.

“We are going to take care of the veterans. We were told that we are going to receive vaccines to vaccinate the veterans. When we will get them? We don’t know. But are we going to get them? Yes!”

Hudson said the VA will let people know as soon as more vaccine is available. He said those eligible to receive it would get an email, prompting them to make an appointment to get the shot. Anyone who wants more information on availability can email alaskaquery@va.gov and ask to be put on an email list that will update when the vaccine comes in.

Employees of the VA in Anchorage are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Dec. 29. For those in Fairbanks, Jan. 4, in Kenai, Jan. 6 and in Juneau on Jan. 8.

