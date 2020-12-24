Advertisement

Eagle River couple builds COVID-19 vaccine-inspired light display

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have been some great light display this holiday season but a unique and timely display out in Eagle River has drawn a bit of extra attention this week.

Inspired by the latest COVID-19 vaccine news, Kristina Smolenski and Danny Makalena went the extra mile by creatively building a giant syringe and lighting up the front of their house with the phrase “All I want for Christmas is my 2 vaccines.”

“We decided we wanted to make a tribute or sort of a light-hearted approach to the COVID pandemic so we were kind of bored one day and said hey why don’t we spruce up our Christmas decorations,” said Makalena.

The couple made, what they considered to be, short work of their new idea. Smolenski estimated that it took about 15 hours to build the display and get it working.

The homemade syringe was also the most difficult portion to build. “It’s two pieces of wood running down the length of the center and we have the Christmas lights wrapped around the wood, and then there’s three cardboard dividers to break up the lights, and then it’s chicken wire around that and then shower curtain,” said Smolenski.

So far the hard work appears to have been worth it as passersby have certainly taken note. “We get a lot of random cars that stop by, we have a security system so we can see people stopping and hanging out for an awkward amount of time so we assume they’re taking pictures,” said Makalena.

This timely show of lights is both a labor of love and a show of gratitude to scientists that have been working to bring this COVID-19 pandemic to an end. “People have spent a lot of time working on the vaccine and studying the virus and trying to actually bring an end to it and I would love to thank those people and the health care workers,” said Smolenski.

Of course, there is also a simpler reason for the effort. “You put lights on your house to, pardon the pun, brighten other people’s day and the reactions we’ve gotten are great people are happy to smile people need it right now,” said Smolenski.

This vaccine light display is just the latest example of how there are all sorts of ways to make a difference right now and to create a few smiles during a tough year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Glenn Highway reopened at Eklutna exit after crash, hazardous road conditions
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Assembly votes down proposal to strike parts of hunker down order

Latest News

Santa Pili reads to others on Facebook from his workshop
Santa Pili reads to others on Facebook from his workshop
Santa, Marines spread holiday cheer to rural Alaska
Santa, Marines spread holiday cheer to rural Alaska
Presents fill the shopping cart to help children in need at Christmas
COVID-19 can't Toys for Tots from spreading cheer to Alaskan children
EasyPark spreading cheer this holiday