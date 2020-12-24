Advertisement

Elderly COVID-19 patient beaten to death by roommate at Calif. hospital, sheriff says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - An elderly man hospitalized in Southern California for treatment of COVID-19 was fatally struck by a roommate who became annoyed when the victim began praying, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The 82-year-old victim was struck with an oxygen tank on Dec. 17 while housed in a two-person room at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster and died the next day, the department said in a statement. His name was not released.

The suspect, Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes, the department said.

Martinez was being held on $1 million bail and was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Dec. 28. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation was continuing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

Purrl of Mojo's Hope featured with her buddy Cinder
End the Year with Cheer: Mojo’s Hope helps special needs pets and their families
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
FILE - This 1990 aerial file photo, shows a section of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska...
Lawsuit seeks to overturn Trump administration decision regarding Tongass National Forest ‘Roadless Rule’
Some of the presents collected by Toys for Tots to be distributed around Alaska
Inside the Gates: Toys for Tots makes its way to remote Alaska