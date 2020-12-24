Lawsuit seeks to overturn Trump administration decision regarding Tongass National Forest ‘Roadless Rule’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Trump administration regarding the removal of federal protections for the Tongass National Forest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted roadless restrictions on over 9 million acres of the Tongass National Forest in October. The forest is 17 million acres with areas the U.S. Forest Service has determined to be critical for protection.

Now, 22 plaintiffs representing multiple Southeast Alaska Native tribes, communities, conservation organizations and small businesses are trying to overturn the Trump administration’s decision, saying the decision violates multiple federal laws.

The so-called “Roadless Rule” was adopted in 2001 and prohibited road construction and reconstruction as well as timber harvests in inventoried roadless areas.

