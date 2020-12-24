Advertisement

Lawsuit seeks to overturn Trump administration decision regarding Tongass National Forest ‘Roadless Rule’

FILE - This 1990 aerial file photo, shows a section of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska...
FILE - This 1990 aerial file photo, shows a section of the Tongass National Forest in Alaska that has patches of bare land where clear-cutting has occurred. The U.S. Forest Service announced plans Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, to lift restrictions on road building and logging in Tongass National Forest, a largely pristine rainforest in southeast Alaska that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Conservation groups vowed to fight the decision. (Hall Anderson/Ketchikan Daily News via AP, File)(Hall Anderson/Ketchikan Daily News via AP, File)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:34 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A lawsuit has been filed against the Trump administration regarding the removal of federal protections for the Tongass National Forest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted roadless restrictions on over 9 million acres of the Tongass National Forest in October. The forest is 17 million acres with areas the U.S. Forest Service has determined to be critical for protection.

Now, 22 plaintiffs representing multiple Southeast Alaska Native tribes, communities, conservation organizations and small businesses are trying to overturn the Trump administration’s decision, saying the decision violates multiple federal laws.

The so-called “Roadless Rule” was adopted in 2001 and prohibited road construction and reconstruction as well as timber harvests in inventoried roadless areas.

