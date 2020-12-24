‘Like any other vaccine’: Health care workers describe post-vaccine experience

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This month, health care workers became the first Alaskans to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly a week later, several of them shared their experience in the days after vaccination with Alaska’s News Source.

Alaska Native Medical Center Dr. David Dexter, Providence Alaska Medical Center nurses Brooke Nelson and Mattisen Sept, and Geneva Woods Birth Center nurse and midwife Barbara Norton received the Pfizer vaccine a week ago. ANMC Dr. Elisha Brownson received the Pfizer vaccine this week.

All five health care workers said the only side effect they noticed was soreness in their arms, where they received the injection.

“I did notice some soreness in my shoulder for a day, just like any other vaccine that I’ve ever had,” said Dexter. “But that’s it. Nothing else.”

Nelson said she knew colleagues who experienced nausea and lightheadedness immediately after receiving the vaccine, but she, also, only noticed soreness in her arm.

“My arm really hurt for like a day and a half, but besides that I had no side effects to the vaccination,” Nelson said.

She said the reports of severe adverse reactions to the vaccine in Alaska, as well as more mild reactions, would not prevent her from recommending the vaccine to Alaskans.

“I mean, even if you have nausea, even if you have an allergic reaction, they still beat death,” said Nelson. “So, you know, you’re taking a risk either way, but for me, it’s more of a risk to not take the vaccination than to take the vaccination.”

Sept, who also only experienced soreness in her arm after receiving the vaccine, said that she understands why reports of adverse reactions to the vaccine are receiving public attention, but that patients can react poorly to any type of medication.

“Any, you know, medication you take, any type of immunization, you’re potentially going to have a reaction,” she said. “That could be as simple as, you know, some people could take a Tylenol and have a reaction. You kind of take that risk ... but I think that majority of people obviously are going to just have no side effects or very mild side effects.”

Brownson, a trauma surgeon at ANMC, said she was nervous about getting the vaccine this week, but not due to reports of adverse reactions.

“Even though I’m a surgeon, I’m still a little bit nervous with needles when they’re hitting me, but you know, I received the vaccine in the hospital and so I felt like it was a very safe setting that if there was a reaction, even though they’re rare, that I was in a place that could rapidly treat me if something were to happen,” she said.

Brownson said she was motivated to get the vaccine because she believes it’s a step toward getting a handle on the pandemic.

“I think that with any vaccine, getting the shot is no fun, but for this one certainly I feel like the benefits greatly outweigh the risks and the pain that it causes when you get the shot, so I was ready to jump in line,” she said.

Norton said she signed up to participate in daily reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to share any side effects to the vaccine, but she has only noticed soreness in her arm.

“When you get the shingles shot, they tell you that you’re going to feel ad the next day and that was true, and people have likened this vaccination to the shingles. It was nothing like shingles,” she said. “This was very mild.”

Norton said she’s looking forward to receiving her second dose of the vaccine in January.

“I’m very excited. That means that I will have, after I get my second dose in about two weeks, I will have 95% protection from the COVID virus,” said Norton.

Dexter, who received his vaccine as Alaskans watched during a Facebook livestream, said the arrival of the vaccine has boosted moral.

“I think there’s just a lot more hope among the health care workers here,” he said. “Seeing this happen, it’s a lot of enthusiasm, and every person that gets their vaccine, like myself, can feel a little bit more comfortable, a little better about what the future holds for themselves, personally, and for all of us in Alaska.”

Nearly 9,000 Alaskans had been vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, including 8,866 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 52 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.