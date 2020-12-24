Advertisement

Municipality will not purchase Spenard Americas Best Value Inn to become additional shelter

The Municipality of Anchorage is using CARES Act money to help homeless shelters.
The Sullivan Arena is currently operating as a mass shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:22 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage will not move forward with the acquisition of the Americas Best Value Inn in Spenard as additional shelter and housing for the city.

During a due diligence process, the municipality identified “significant costly repairs and mandatory upgrades” in the inn on 4360 Spenard Road, including needed upgrades and repairs to elevators, stairwells, plumbing, electrical systems, the siding and roof. The acquisition was no longer feasible after finding that the maintenance that would need to be done was above the anticipated costs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, shelter space has been limited in the city. The Sullivan Arena has been set up as a mass shelter but it is not a permanent solution. Operating the arena as a shelter costs nearly $1 million per month, according to a release from municipality Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. The cost is reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Quinn-Davidson said in a prepared statement that the municipality will continue vetting properties for an additional shelter and will “proceed with acquisitions that make sense.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Glenn Highway reopened at Eklutna exit after crash, hazardous road conditions
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Assembly votes down proposal to strike parts of hunker down order

Latest News

Shop with a cop.
Shop with a Cop: COVID-19 style
Alex Perez gives a tour of the kitchen inside Table 6, one of his two Anchorage restaurants....
Restaurant owners look toward future after Assembly votes down changes to emergency order
File image
Rural schools share challenges facing high school sports due to COVID-19
Grass pokes through the snow in the wind-scoured plains in ANWR's 1002 area.
AIDEA board approves resolution to consider bidding on oil leases in ANWR