Nights of Lights: 90 Christmas figures lit to music

Bringing a little extra light to your days!
By Elinor Baty
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:28 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of our Nights of Lights series, we take you to a well-decorated place in Anchorage every night.

This house, located at 3411 Spinnaker Drive, doesn’t just have lights but festive Christmas music as well. There are around 90 Christmas figures lit up with the chasing lights set to music. Enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa from your car and take in the sight. This is one you won’t want to miss.

“We wanted to do something special with the lights this year to bring some enjoyment to the neighborhood during these difficult COVID times,” homeowner John Anderson said.

Alaska’s News Source has an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

