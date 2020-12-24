Advertisement

Nights of Lights: A candy cane forest of lights

By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:21 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As part of our Nights of Lights series, we take you to a home on Lowell Circle off of Raspberry Road.

The family of the home describes the decorations as a candy cane forest of lights.

The house is beautifully lit with the white and red of the candy canes on the trees, as well as other colors in the yard’s pine trees.

This month, Alaska’s News Source is featuring light displays around the Anchorage area. If you want your home to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

