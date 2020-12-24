Advertisement

Quiet weather pattern returns to Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:53 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “Twas the “morning” before Christmas, when all through the 49th State

The weather pattern was becoming quiet, just in time for the Christmas date.

Some light snow showers were falling, across Southcentral every so lightly

In hopes that Mr. Sunshine would soon arrive by noon.”

Expect quieter weather to stick around through the weekend, with only a passing chance for flurries.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
Glenn Highway reopened at Eklutna exit after crash, hazardous road conditions
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Assembly votes down proposal to strike parts of hunker down order

Latest News

Christmas Eve Morning Forecast
Christmas Eve Morning Weather
Knik River Winter Light_Mark Simpson 1_JP 12-23-20
Calmer weather into Christmas Eve
Wednesday, December 23 Morning Weather
Snow departs, with icy roads to follow
Wednesday, December 23 Morning Weather
Wednesday, December 23 Morning Weather