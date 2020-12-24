Quiet weather pattern returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - “Twas the “morning” before Christmas, when all through the 49th State

The weather pattern was becoming quiet, just in time for the Christmas date.

Some light snow showers were falling, across Southcentral every so lightly

In hopes that Mr. Sunshine would soon arrive by noon.”

Expect quieter weather to stick around through the weekend, with only a passing chance for flurries.

Have a safe and happy holiday!

