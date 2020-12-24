Restaurant owners look toward future after Assembly votes down changes to emergency order

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Restaurant owners on Wednesday said they’re looking ahead and hoping for more options in the near future after the Anchorage Assembly declined to modify the municipality’s current hunker-down order, which includes a ban on dine- and drink-in services.

“It is dire for our people to be able to come back to work,” said Alex Perez, owner of Haute Quarter Grill and former owner of Table 6, which he recently decided to close down. “And that means us being open for business. But it is not profits over people; it is taking care of our people in our industry.”

The Assembly voted 7-3 against the proposed plan that, if passed, would have allowed restaurants to reopen for indoor dining at 50% capacity. Anchorage health officials have stated repeatedly, including at Tuesday’s meeting, that the municipality remains in a “precarious position,” considering continued high case counts and particular concern over hospital staff and capacity.

As of Wednesday, the Municipality of Anchorage Coronavirus Response data dashboard showed 21,759 cases in Anchorage, including recovered patients. At the same time, 62 of Anchorage’s 70 intensive care unit beds were taken, with 430 of 492 non-ICU inpatient beds already booked, though the majority of those are not said to be related to COVID-19. Of 179 ventilators, 37 were in use, according to the dashboard count Wednesday evening.

Like Perez, several of those who run restaurants in the community have said they’ve been doing and will do all they can to keep their doors open, whatever that may look like.

“We’re required to be vigilant about health concerns and sanitation,” said P.J. Gialopsos, owner of Little Italy in South Anchorage, “and we abide by all the regulations, municipal regulations that keep getting added to, and we go, ‘Okay.’

“Everybody needs to step back and take a breath, and understand the whole economic situation,” she added. “We know our family is not just ours, not just Little Italy, but Anchorage, Alaska. This city is one big town.”

There are many people that depend on the jobs they have in the service industry, said Gialopsos. She believes health and safety don’t need to be sacrificed just because establishments remain open.

“Even if it’s a part-time job, that part-time job could make the difference between child care for an employee, or their house payment, or a new debt they incur due to health issues,” she said. “There are all these lovely or terrible reasons people take on part-time or full-time jobs in the hospitality industry. Some make a tremendous career out of it. What’s going to happen?”

Perez said he simply wants people to be able to decide for themselves whether they frequent a restaurant or not. He understands the risks presented by the pandemic, he said, but also believes he can operate his restaurant safely for all.

“I wear masks, my servers wear masks, all of us mask up,” he said. “It’s what we’re doing to try to protect each other. But I would like to see where people have a choice: if they want to go to a restaurant and enjoy a meal and sit at a bar next to someone of like mind, that’s what we should be able to do. I should be able to offer that service.”

The office of Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson said she did not have availability to provide a new comment on Wednesday.

Emergency Order 16 is currently set to expire on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021.

