Advertisement

Santa Pili spreads holiday cheer with storytime over Facebook

By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many activities are moving online, one Santa right here in Anchorage is spreading kindness by reading children’s books on Facebook.

Santa Pili, who started the Facebook page only a couple of months ago, says he loves interacting with the kids who attend and enjoys seeing their smiling faces.

“I really just love doing fun things for kids and for families, that’s really it,” says Santa Pili. “I really wanted to make sure my message wasn’t around naughty or nice, it’s about the kindness you could do for somebody, how we can increase kindness.”

Santa Pili says every storytime has a theme, like kindness and giving to others.

When this Santa is not working in his workshop, he is working at the Alaska Children’s Trust to help stop child abuse and neglect.

On Christmas Eve, Santa Pili will be reading “The Night Before Christmas” at noon on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

Latest News

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts offers virtual rendition of TubaChristmas
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate
EasyPark spreading cheer this holiday
EasyPark is spreading a little holiday cheer this season
The first official day of winter is an opportunity to remember those in the homeless community...
Monday marks National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day