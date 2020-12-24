Santa Pili spreads holiday cheer with storytime over Facebook

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many activities are moving online, one Santa right here in Anchorage is spreading kindness by reading children’s books on Facebook.

Santa Pili, who started the Facebook page only a couple of months ago, says he loves interacting with the kids who attend and enjoys seeing their smiling faces.

“I really just love doing fun things for kids and for families, that’s really it,” says Santa Pili. “I really wanted to make sure my message wasn’t around naughty or nice, it’s about the kindness you could do for somebody, how we can increase kindness.”

Santa Pili says every storytime has a theme, like kindness and giving to others.

When this Santa is not working in his workshop, he is working at the Alaska Children’s Trust to help stop child abuse and neglect.

On Christmas Eve, Santa Pili will be reading “The Night Before Christmas” at noon on his Facebook page.

