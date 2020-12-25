Advertisement

Doctor wants providers to know the trick to getting more doses from Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Providers are able to get an extra sixth dose from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Providers are able to get an extra sixth dose from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Health officials in Alaska got a pleasant surprise last week when they received their first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. As they started to administer the vaccine, they realized there were more doses in the vials than indicated on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged that Pfizer’s first batch does have additional doses per vial with six instead of five. The agency is now urging providers to make sure they draw the additional dose and not waste any of the vaccine.

That has brought challenges, according to Dr. Mike Alter, an emergency medicine physician with Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, who headed the facilities vaccination team. Because Pfizer didn’t send enough syringes for the extra doses, Alter said providers have used standard sized syringes, which allow some of the vaccine to go to waste. He said the only way to get the maximum number of doses is to use a mix of different syringes with every vial of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The solution that we found is, that if you use four of the Pfizer syringes and two of your regular syringes that there will be enough to comfortably give six doses with each vial,” he said.

Alter wants that information to get out so that providers across the state can vaccinate more people as soon as possible.

“To get every single viable dose out of this initial round of vaccination is incredibly important to us, " said Alter. “And we can vaccinate 20% more people by maximizing what’s in the vial.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
Glenn Highway reopened at Eklutna exit after crash, hazardous road conditions
Assembly votes down proposal to strike parts of hunker down order
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate

Latest News

Petr Bucinsky inspects a customer's violin at his shop on Dec. 24, 2020. He says business has...
While holiday sales help some local businesses, others continue to struggle
Nonprofit builds beds for kids in need.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace: Building beds for Alaska kids
Bringing a little extra light to your days!
Nights of Lights: 90 Christmas figures lit to music
More often, intense and isolating: How the pandemic might be impacting Alaska’s domestic violence rates