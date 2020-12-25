End the year with Cheer with homemade cards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When our newsroom challenged us to spread cheer in our community, my family was grateful to participate. But what to do? And where to find the time?

We ultimately chose to make homemade cards to send to those near and far, with the joyful guidance of Matt Schultz, a reverend at First Presbyterian Church of Anchorage. He’s also an artist and cartoonist and in early December, held a tutorial over Facebook for childen and families on how to make charming holiday-themed cards. For my daughter, who loves to draw and create, it was an easy sell.

To find inspiration, watch Schultz’s Make Your Own Christmas Card tutorial on Facebook.

I’m also breaking form, delivering my story in a revised version of the poem ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ by Clement Clarke Moore, more commonly known by its beginning line “Twas the night before Christmas...”

Happy holidays everyone!

‘Tis the night before Christmas, my deadline is here!

We’re all on a mission to spread some good cheer.

My daughter and I chose handmade cards to send with care,

And a little divine intervention would help get us there.

Reverend Matt Schultz, a cartoonist at heart

Spending time on Facebook live, sharing his mad skillz with art.

And to his viewers he did exclaim the creativity of boys and girls:

“Is worth more than any gift in the whole world”

The pandemic is tough. The holidays, too.

And as for 2020, we’ve had enough of you!

“People need peace and joy and hope and love,” said Schultz,

Teaching the young artists to make beauty from a drawing oops or fault.

My cherub at times wasn’t so sweet.

She told me my drawings weren’t fit for those who see!

But with a little hard work, our success was a treat.

Her holiday wishes, tough for a young age.

It’s been a year of courage. She wants COVID to end.

But the joy in her heart is what she most wishes to send.

Cards and art to send to those we love,

Notes inside “far apart, but close at heart,” fit hand in glove.

We also turned cardboard, paint and bits of junk holiday mail

Into custom ornaments filled with tiny details

For friends we miss and other people so dear

Whom we haven’t seen in more than a year.

If you’ll join us, here’s a challenge for you:

Try reaching out to someone new.

A neighbor you’ve not met, or someone lonely, or old.

These are the folks who need us the most.

So from our family to yours, our wish this night

Is happy holidays to all. Spread kindness and joy.

And may you and yours, be merry and bright.

