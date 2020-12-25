Advertisement

Palmer man shot by police after threatening to kill girlfriend, opening fire on officers

Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer man is in custody after shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call early Christmas morning in Wasilla.

According to troopers, a woman called MATCOM dispatch around 12:20 a.m. stating her boyfriend was going to kill her. The caller got to a point where she could no longer speak with dispatch, but she kept the line open. According to trooper dispatch, a man was heard in the background saying he was going to kill the caller and a gunshot was heard.

When Alaska State Troopers and Wasilla Police responded and escorted the caller to safety, 35-year-old Joseph Frantz opened fire on the officers from what troopers say “appeared to be an ambush position.”

A state trooper and Wasilla Police officer returned fire and injured Frantz. No officers were injured, according to trooper dispatch.

Frantz is in custody and being treated in a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with four counts of First Degree attempted murder, three of which are law enforcement and the other is domestic violence related.

According to trooper dispatch, additional charges will be filed as the investigation revealed that Frantz shot at the neighbor’s home moments before officers arrived.

