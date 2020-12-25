Skating outdoors a healthy way to spend the holiday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting outside and enjoying the outdoors could be the secret to success this holiday season with many families and friends looking for healthy ways to spend time together.

“The first step is just getting out the front door, even if it is just 10 minutes, 20 minutes to get outside,” Anchorage Parks and Recreation’s Erin Kirkland said. “You’re going to feel better. Your attention span is going to be better.”

Kirkland says going outside can make a huge difference for your physical and mental health. She also said you need to take proper precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

“When the weather is good, Alaskans want to get outside,” Kirkland said. “We just want people to mask up and bring their kids out and have a good time.”

The Municipality of Anchorage does weekly ice tests and shares outdoor skating area maintenance information on its website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.