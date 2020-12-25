Advertisement

Skating outdoors a healthy way to spend the holiday

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:19 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting outside and enjoying the outdoors could be the secret to success this holiday season with many families and friends looking for healthy ways to spend time together.

“The first step is just getting out the front door, even if it is just 10 minutes, 20 minutes to get outside,” Anchorage Parks and Recreation’s Erin Kirkland said. “You’re going to feel better. Your attention span is going to be better.”

Kirkland says going outside can make a huge difference for your physical and mental health. She also said you need to take proper precautions when it comes to COVID-19.

“When the weather is good, Alaskans want to get outside,” Kirkland said. “We just want people to mask up and bring their kids out and have a good time.”

The Municipality of Anchorage does weekly ice tests and shares outdoor skating area maintenance information on its website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Legislature to sue the governor, alleging governor’s unconfirmed appointees cannot work
Glenn Highway reopened at Eklutna exit after crash, hazardous road conditions
Assembly votes down proposal to strike parts of hunker down order
Bear Paw Bar and Grill lead bartender, Bree Echevarria completing a curbside order at the...
Anchorage restaurant giving employees 100% of curbside sales during hunker down mandate

Latest News

Jaromir Jagr alongside friend and former UAA hockey player Martin Bakula.
UAA hockey lands memorabilia from Jaromir Jagr and Steven Stamkos for upcoming virtual auction
File image
Rural schools share challenges facing high school sports due to COVID-19
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Great Northwest Athletic Conference will not have a basketball season after eight teams opt-out