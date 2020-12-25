UAA hockey lands memorabilia from Jaromir Jagr and Steven Stamkos for upcoming virtual auction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clock continues to tick on the fundraising efforts to save the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey program from elimination. The Save Seawolf hockey group is holding an online auction from Jan 6-16, and it will feature memorabilia from some of the biggest names in the sport like Jaromir Jagr, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Toews.

The Save Seawolf Hockey has raised over a million dollars in donations and pledges towards saving the team and needs a total of $3 million by Feb 15. With over 50 days left, the group has an outdoor winter classic planned for youth hockey teams on the weekend of Jan 21-23 along with an alumni game between UAA and UAF.

The Benton Bay Lions have an ongoing 50-50 raffle to help the hockey team, and the pot is now over $18,000. To find out more about how you can help or shop at businesses supporting the fundraising efforts visit SaveSeawolfHockey.com.

