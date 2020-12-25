Advertisement

While holiday sales help some local businesses, others continue to struggle

Petr Bucinsky inspects a customer's violin at his shop on Dec. 24, 2020. He says business has been steadily declining as the pandemic drags on.
By Hank Davis
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:49 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On the day before Christmas, many of Anchorage’s local businesses kept their doors open as long as possible. While some were hoping to drum up a few extra sales from last minute shoppers, the Bicycle Shop on Northern Lights Boulevard historically spends most of Christmas Eve waiting for customers to pick up bikes that will be gifted the following morning.

“It’s kind of hard to keep bikes hidden in your house, so we do a lot of storage for the holiday season... and it’s mostly pickups, with a few last minute shoppers looking for stocking stuffers and things like that,” assistant manager Zac Heinen said.

According to Heinen, business for the Bicycle Shop has been nothing short of an anomaly during the pandemic. With so many people looking for ways to recreate safely, the store has been struggling to keep inventory in stock for several months.

“Suppliers are struggling with meeting that demand so we are just holding on and doing the best we can with what we can get our hands on... Which, given the circumstances, is kind of a good problem to have,” Heinen said. “But I don’t want to seem insensitive to what others are going through.”

There are many businesses that cannot say the same, as fear of COVID-19 and mandates from the local government have impacted their revenues significantly.

Right now, bars and restaurants are restricted to carry out and delivery services through the end of the year. According to Petr Bucinsky, who owns a local violin and guitar store, the impact is spreading far beyond the food and beverage industry. With fewer people working steady jobs in Anchorage, his business has steadily seen fewer customers.

“I think to myself ‘How far out are we from closing?’ Luckily, I’ve tried to plan ahead,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

His business, Petr’s Violin Shop, is surviving for now, but he says the store has been selling more of its inventory at or near cost just to generate business. After finding ways to adapt for most of 2020, it’s unclear how long the shop will be able to make ends meet with fewer customers coming in.

Bucinsky fears that the Anchorage economy is already close to the point of irreparable damage, but he is holding out hope that when the current emergency orders expire on Jan. 1, businesses will have the chance to start off 2021 on the right foot.

“I know there are a lot of people hurting out there. I have a lot of sympathy and empathy for them, but let’s get this ball rolling, and let’s do it now,” Bucinsky said. “Go to your assembly meetings, and tell people that this needs to stop. We need to get on the right track.”

