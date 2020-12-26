Advertisement

Anchorage police investigate suspicious death on Mumford Street on Christmas day

Police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Christmas day.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a suspicious death on the 500-block of Mumford Street.

In a community alert, the Anchorage Police Department said it received a report at 12:36 p.m. Friday that a man was dead in his Mumford Street home.

When police arrived at the scene, APD says officers “made observations that have prompted them to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death.”

Police have not released the name of the adult man who has died as they are waiting to notify next of kin first. The body will be examined by a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

