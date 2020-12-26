Watch: End the Year with Cheer special celebrates doing good ahead of the holidays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source News Director Tracy Sabo challenged everyone in the newsroom to find a way to “End the year with cheer” by doing a good act ahead of the holiday season.

Everyone had different approaches to how they wanted to put good out into the community. One producer shared the joys of mentoring younger Alaskans, a team of digital reporters and producers joined together to raise money for Special Olympics Alaska and others donated blood.

We hope these stories can bring you some cheer during the holiday season and maybe even inspire you to complete your own end the year with cheer challenge.

End the Year with Cheer special will also air on Channel 2 News at 10 p.m. on Friday but can also be watched here.

