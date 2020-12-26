Advertisement

Watch: End the Year with Cheer special celebrates doing good ahead of the holidays

By Alaska's News Source's Digital Team Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source News Director Tracy Sabo challenged everyone in the newsroom to find a way to “End the year with cheer” by doing a good act ahead of the holiday season.

Everyone had different approaches to how they wanted to put good out into the community. One producer shared the joys of mentoring younger Alaskans, a team of digital reporters and producers joined together to raise money for Special Olympics Alaska and others donated blood.

We hope these stories can bring you some cheer during the holiday season and maybe even inspire you to complete your own end the year with cheer challenge.

End the Year with Cheer special will also air on Channel 2 News at 10 p.m. on Friday but can also be watched here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details on Juneau health care worker who had serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
New details emerge about Juneau woman’s serious reaction to COVID-19 vaccine
People unload thousands of pounds of food for Bean's Cafe on Christmas Eve.
‘Christmas miracle’: Bean’s Cafe receives surprise donation of thousands of pounds of food after semi-truck crashes
Alex Perez gives a tour of the kitchen inside Table 6, one of his two Anchorage restaurants....
Restaurant owners look toward future after Assembly votes down changes to emergency order
Coronavirus
2 deaths, 279 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Christmas Eve
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Palmer man shot by police after threatening to kill girlfriend, opening fire on officers

Latest News

The formline designs show a healing hand on both sides of the ambulance. (09/15/2020)
Alaska’s 2020 in review: A look at the good things that happened this year
People ice skate at Westchester Lagoon in Anchorage.
Skating outdoors a healthy way to spend the holiday
People unload thousands of pounds of food for Bean's Cafe on Christmas Eve.
‘Christmas miracle’: Bean’s Cafe receives surprise donation of thousands of pounds of food after semi-truck crashes
From afar, these service members send their holiday greetings
WATCH: Military members serving overseas send holiday greetings to family