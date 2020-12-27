Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three...
A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.(WREX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People unload thousands of pounds of food for Bean's Cafe on Christmas Eve.
‘Christmas miracle’: Bean’s Cafe receives surprise donation of thousands of pounds of food after semi-truck crashes
Alaska State Troopers (KTUU News)
Palmer man shot by police after threatening to kill girlfriend, opening fire on officers
1 new death, 162 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Christmas day
Police are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Christmas day.
Anchorage police investigate suspicious death on Mumford Street on Christmas day
Coronavirus
DHSS reports 203 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
Investigators: Nashville explosion likely a suicide bombing
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Nashville officers hailed as heroes for evacuating residents during bombing
Investigation into Nashville Bombing continues as eyewitnesses come forward
Eyewitnesses recount Nashville bombing