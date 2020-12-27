ASD ice rinks to open for community use

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some Anchorage School District (ASD) ice rinks are opening for community use during the pandemic. It’s because of a partnership between ASD and Anchorage Parks and Recreation.

According to a release, eight elementary school ice rinks will be maintained this winter. The rinks aren’t open yet. The hope is the ice will be ready to go by early January.

“These rinks have been dormant for months, and months, and months,” Erin Kirkland with the Parks and Recreation department said. “We’ve had snow. We’ve had rain. We’ve had all kinds of things. And ice gets really uneven, and we don’t want that for skaters, so we need to get rid of all of the debris that might be on there and that lumpy ice that everyone hates so much.”

Rinks are expected to open at Airport Heights, Bowman, Creekside Park, Scenic Park, Klatt, Lake Hood, Taku and Firelake Elementary schools. Kirkland said these were chosen because there is outdoor lighting.

According to a release, Anchorage Parks and Recreation used funds from the coronavirus aid bill to contract regular maintenance for the rinks as a way to give another outdoor recreation option to Alaskans during the pandemic.

