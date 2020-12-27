Advertisement

Coast Guard responding to hydraulic oil spill near Kodiak

(WCAX)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:02 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is responding to reports of an oil spill from a Coast Guard cutter in Womens Bay.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, the Cutter Spar reported the release of hydraulic oil around 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

While the size of the spill is unknown, the Coast Guard says the tank involved has a maximum capacity of about 914 gallons. Responders deployed boom systems, absorbent pads and a skimmer to mitigate the effects of the spill.

Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Incident Management Division and Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak personnel are monitoring the cleanup which has been contracted to Choctaw Defense Services, according to the release.

“Our primary focus is on mitigating potential impacts to the environment,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Thorne, a pollution responder from MSD Kodiak.

According to the release, the source is secured, but the cause is still under investigation.

