DHSS reports 320 new COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 320 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Since the pandemic started the state’s total number of people who have died with the virus is 200. That number includes one nonresident.

With the new cases reported, there have been a total of 45,781 cases in the state since the pandemic first began.

Resident cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 105

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 21

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 56

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 77

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 2

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Skagway Municipality: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 30

There have been 1,250,251 tests conducted, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

With the holidays here, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends spending the holidays with those who live in the same household to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The CDC has provided some guidelines on holiday celebrations, including the size of gatherings, postponing travel, and hosting friends and family members who may be visiting.

Cases in the state appear to be on a downward trend, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard onset date tracker. Anchorage health officials have asked residents to follow CDC guidelines, as the municipality is still in a modified “hunker down” order through the end of December.

There have been at least 992 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 65 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Four more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Nine of those patients are on ventilators.

The state’s adult intensive care unit bed capacity is in the green, meaning at least 75% of the beds are not in use, with 54 ICU beds available statewide.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.