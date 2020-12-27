Advertisement

Fifth inmate dies due to complications related to COVID-19

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate has died due to complications related to COVID-19, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.

The release, sent out on Sunday, said the inmate was taken to Mat-Su Regional Hospital on November 30, 2020, and died December 26, 2020.

The offender, 76, had been in custody since 2013 after being convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, the release states.

The Department of Corrections will not release the name of the inmate in order to protect the “private health information” of the offender.

This is the fifth reported inmate death in Alaska related to COVID-19 for 2020.

