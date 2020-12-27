Advertisement

Soldotna buys masks for local hockey players

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 9:55 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hockey players on the Kenai Peninsula are masking up thanks to the city of Soldotna who used CARES act funding to purchase masks for players to wear on the ice. The Soldotna Parks and Recreation department bought 350 hockey specific masks made by CCM from a local sporting goods store for the Kenai Peninsula Hockey Association and Hockey Club Alaska.

Youth hockey has been one of the hardest-hit sports by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some states have even resorted to shutting down rinks. The Soldotna Regional Sports Complex closed on Nov. 13 but recently reopened under new restrictions making masks mandatory, social distancing, no hockey games and no checking at practices. The restrictions will be revisited at a city council meeting on Jan. 13.

