126 COVID-19 cases reported Monday by DHSS, no new deaths

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported 126 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.

No deaths were reported Monday. Since the pandemic started, the state’s total number of people who have died with the virus is 200. That number includes one nonresident.

With the new cases reported, there have been a total of 45,909 cases in the state since the pandemic first began.

There have been 1,254,397 tests conducted, although that number does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

There have been at least 994 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the state with an additional 70 patients currently hospitalized with the virus. Six more patients are hospitalized and are suspected to have the virus. Ten of those 76 patients are on ventilators.

Resident cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 69

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 2

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 32

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 1

Bethel Census Area: 2

Unknown: 1

