#5 Sports Moment of 2020: Tristian Merchant’s historic cross-country season

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:15 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout the last week of December, Alaska’s Sports Source will count down the top five sports moments from the past year recognizing the best Alaska sports had to offer.

Coming in at No. 5 is Tristian Merchant’s historic high school cross-country season. The Anchorage Christian Schools senior won the Region III championship in 14 minutes, 41.4 seconds at the five-kilometer Palmer High School course. This is the fastest five-kilometer time in Alaska high school history. Merchants times his senior year rivaled the nation’s best, and next fall he will run for the Northern Arizona University.

