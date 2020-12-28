Advertisement

A Wasilla man is on the run after stabbing his mom in the throat, hitting his girlfriend

(AST)
(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:28 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are looking for a 29-year-old Wasilla man after they say he hit his girlfriend and stabbed his mom in the throat Sunday night.

Troopers say around 8:30 p.m. Sunday they received a report of a stabbing at a residence on Phenix Avenue in Wasilla. Once on scene, troopers learned 29-year-old Michael Flores got into an argument with his girlfriend and hit her in the side with a blunt object causing minor injury.

“When Michael’s mother told him to leave the residence, he stabbed her in the throat with an unknown pointed object,” troopers wrote in an online dispatch. “Michael fled the scene before Troopers arrived.”

Flores’ mom is expected to survive.

Troopers say Flores was tracked to a nearby residence but eluded capture by leaving the area on a snow machine before troopers and Wasilla Police arrived.

AST says an arrest warrant is being requested for Flores on assault charges.

