Kaladi Brothers make a virtual push for annual New Year’s Day tradition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a decades-long tradition at Kaladi Brothers Coffee and though it will look a little bit different in 2021, Dale Tran’s New Year’s Day Giving will push forward with its fundraising endeavors.

“You know we’ve been doing this for 30 years and we weren’t going to let this stop it,” says Tim Gravel, President and CEO of Kaladi Brothers Coffee.

In a normal year, the coffee company would donate the entirety of their New Year’s Day proceeds to an organization of their choice as a way to give back to the community. Unlike previous years though, they are pushing an online option.

From Dec. 28 through Jan. 1, 2021, 50% of all coffee bean sales will go to The Boys and Girls Club of Alaska. There is also an option to donate directly to The Boys and Girls Club and for every $5 donation, Kaladi Brothers Coffee will mail one free drink card that can be redeemed at a later date.

In addition to their own efforts, these bean brewers have partnered with First National Bank Alaska, Tote, and GCI. All three companies will be donating $5,000 each to The Boys and Girls Club of Alaska.

“This place really gives opportunity to kids and opens up their minds I think and gives them that dream and that hope, to do something that they want to do,” says Gravel.

In a tough year for almost every non-profit it’s a donation that is appreciated.

“We’re humbled and grateful to even be considered,” said David Barney, Mt. View Community Center Manager for The Boys and Girls Club. “It’s quite an honor, and the honors that you receive without even soliciting I think mean a little bit more. It’s just like everybody else man this has been an unusual year we’re just trying to figure it out the best we can and hopefully, this will certainly benefit our members in addition to our club.”

2020 continues to be a tough year right up to the very end but the efforts of individuals, neighbors, and local companies like Kaladi Brothers Coffee and its partners also continue and that can be held up as a bright spot in an otherwise dark year.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.