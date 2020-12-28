More restaurants face an uncertain future due to emergency order, COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sunday, People were lined up for dinner at the Lucky Wishbone.

“I got my double cheese, double bacon cheeseburger,” said Craig Welch, a regular at the restaurant on 5th Avenue. “I’ve been coming to Lucky Wishbone since I was five years old. I’m almost 50 now, and I love their burgers, always good burgers.”

Welch and others can be served either in the drive thru lane, or the pick up window. Dine-in service is banned under the current emergency order. That’s not new for the restaurant.

The Lucky Wishbone stopped serving customers inside since the first emergency order back in March. Not an easy decision for the restaurant that first opened its doors in 1955.

“Oh God, it’s been very rough,” said Carolina Stacey, one of the three owners. “We don’t feel confident enough that we can open safely for our employees, and for the staff, it’s important to know that they’re not in any danger.”

Lucky Wishbone is doing better compared to some other long-time establishments.

Club Paris will not serve customers on New Year’s Eve for the first time in 64 years. It remains closed, and it’s future is in doubt if it can’t resume dine-in service. One of the owners said off-camera that to-go orders will not be enough to keep the restaurant going.

Also closed for now, Peggy’s Restaurant located across the street from Merrill Field. A Facebook post says this is the first time since 1988 that the restaurant, which first opened in 1944, has not served customers for the holidays.

A spokesperson for Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson says an announcement regarding dine-in service is expected by the middle of the week.

Even it can reopen the dining room, the Lucky Wishbone will not until it considers conditions to be safe for everyone.

Also Sunday, the owner of Midtown Kava’s said his restaurant has permanently closed because of the emergency order.

