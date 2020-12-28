Advertisement

Over 12,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Alaska so far

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska health officials say over 12,000 people have been given one of the two COVID-19 vaccines.

During an ECHO meeting, it was announced that 11,629 COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations have been given, while 573 COVID-19 Moderna vaccinations have been given.

Currently, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services says hospital-based front-line health care workers who are frequently exposed to COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility residents and staff, front-line EMS and fire service personnel and other people who qualify as being in tier 1/2 of phase 1a are being given the vaccine.

Starting Jan. 4, 2021, DHSS expects those apart of tier 3 of phase 1a will be given a COVID-19 vaccine.

You can visit covidvax.alaska.gov to learn more about who can get vaccinated at the current time. On that site, you can also look at data about how many vaccines have been given.

You can watch the meeting in the video above or on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

