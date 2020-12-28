Passing wintry mix possible into Monday afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you think it feels warm outside, that’s because temperatures are nearly 15 to 20 degrees above where they should be for this time of year. Thanks to a southerly push of air, temperatures have steadily warmed through the night with some locations already nearing 40 degrees. This comes as a frontal system stalls to our south. As it does so we will see a chance for a wintry mix into the afternoon hours, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The biggest impacts through the day will be seen in the way of slick roads. Road temperatures are holding near freezing, while air temperatures are warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is prime conditions for water to pool on top of ice and create very slick conditions.

The warmer weather stays with us through the middle of the week, with afternoon highs slowly backing off. By New Years Eve, we’ll see colder conditions make a return to Southcentral, as afternoon highs struggle to climb out of the lower 20s.

Have a safe and blessed Monday!

