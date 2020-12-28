Recalled frozen meal distributed in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state has confirmed a prepared meal product under recall was distributed in Alaska.

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling 92,206 lbs of its Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meal products, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Nestlé says the recall is due to possible contamination with “extraneous materials,” specifically pieces of white hard plastic.

The recalled meals, 8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes, and gravy,” have a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

If you have any of these meals the recall suggests to throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them.

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

